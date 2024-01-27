61-year-old man emerges as overall best graduating student from UNILAG

January 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 61-year-old Nigerian man, Sobowale Babatunde has emerged as the overall best graduating student from the University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute (UNILAG).

The extraordinary accomplishment of Sobowale Babatunde was shared by the institution on their official page on X (formerly Twitter) on the 24th of Jan 2024.

Graduating with an impressive CGPA of 4.84, Sobowale Babatunde has proved that age is no barrier to excellence.

UNILAG, in describing him as a “trailblazer who shattered stereotypes,” commended his dedication, resilience, and commitment to his academic pursuits.

According to the school’s official handle, he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management.(www.naija247news.com).

