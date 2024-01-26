“We almost gave up on God” – Couple welcomes miracle baby after 11 years

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A couple, Mr. Ernest and Mrs. Ruby Obo, who are members of the Church of Pentecost at IBE Assembly in the New Mamprobi District, have welcomed a baby boy after enduring 11 years of infertility challenges.

The couple christened and dedicated their son, Eguze, meaning “jewel,” at their place of worship on Sunday.

The couple expressed deep gratitude to God during the christening and dedication ceremony, recounting the emotional toll their struggle with infertility had taken on their marriage, work, and education.

Mrs. Obo shared that there were moments when they nearly gave up on God, but the unwavering support of her mother and some church members, coupled with the steadfast prayers from church leaders and members, played a crucial role in sustaining their faith.

According to the family, while going through tough times, they felt pressure from society and people suggesting they seek help from other spiritual sources. However, they stayed strong, sticking to their Christian faith.

Mrs. Obo expressed gratitude for the church members’ unwavering encouragement, pointing out how God’s faithfulness eventually brought about the happy moment that ended their long wait to become parents.(www.naija247news.com).

