Banks & Finance

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

By: The Editor

Date:

..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod

In continuation of the prior announcement on December 29, 2023, regarding the Board Meeting of United Bank for Africa Plc, the bank’s Board, in a session held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, has officially approved the Group Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements for the year ending December 31,

  1. The board also sanctioned the payment of a final dividend, pending the regulatory approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It is important to note that upon the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval of the Group Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements for the aforementioned period, both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the broader investing public will be promptly informed.

