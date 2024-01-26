Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

To Actualise ‘One-Party State,’ APC Chairman Ganduje Woos Political Opponents Kwankwaso, Yusuf, Shekarau

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 26,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, shocked his political allies and rivals alike, when he called on his estranged principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf; Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, and other opposition leaders in the state to join his party.

Ganduje, who made the call after a stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, said the idea was to enable APC use its national advantage to bring about a focused and unified one-party arrangement that would favour his native Kano State.

It was a dramatic climb down from his high horse for a man who had for some time displayed haughty and self-righteous attitudes towards opposition leaders in his state, some of whom were his political benefactors.

Holding out an olive branch to members of the opposition parties, and inviting them to join the governing APC, Ganduje assured them of a level playing ground for new members, especially in his Kano home state.

The APC national chairman stated, “We can use that advantage to have a good control of the country politically by having a unified focus as a one-party state. The APC is the largest party in Africa and has resolved to open its arms wide to welcome new members into it.

“There are a lot of developmental projects from the federal government that include the gas pipeline, rail line, and road from Abuja to Kaduna to Kano that the state, as a commercial centre, will benefit from.

“The party is expecting an inflow of people from other parties to increase the number of people that will join it. We appeal to those who want to join the APC.”

He specifically called on his political opponents to come over to the governing party, saying, “We are inviting Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his officials to join the APC party.

“We are calling on him with a loud voice and have created an enabling environment for the governor of Kano State and his party to come and join the APC so that we make a solid and large followership.

“We are the most populated state in the country, let us make use of our population to our benefit and create a large followership in Nigeria.

“The votes of Kano State are very critical for anyone who wants to become a president of the country. We should utilise that potential to decide who our president will be in the future.

“We work day and night to visualise Kano as a one-party state. If Kano is converted to a one-party state, it means we can decide for Nigeria and its leadership.

“This will be in favour of the state and the party. Leave the NNPP, and come and join the APC. All the other parties should come and join the APC and make Kano a one-party state.

“We are discussing with them and from the look of things, Kano state will be a one-party state, an APC state.”

Present at the meeting were Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa; the 44 APC local government chairmen, as well as the state party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Delta Auto Crash Kills Four, Leaves Many Injured
Next article
Niger Delta Group Seeks More Funding For Presidential Amnesty Programme
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Q3 2023: Lower Imports Propel Nigeria’s Trade Surplus to USD3.2bn

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the recently released quarterly economic report by the...

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

The Editor The Editor -
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Q3 2023: Lower Imports Propel Nigeria’s Trade Surplus to USD3.2bn

Data & News Analysis 0
In the recently released quarterly economic report by the...

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

Banks & Finance 0
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com