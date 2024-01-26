Suspected kidnappers reportedly kill woman and her daughter in Abuja

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly killed a woman and her daughter in Abuja.

A family member, Prince Victor Omonu, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, January 25, 2024, said the woman arrived in Abuja to celebrate the birth of her grandchild when the kidnappers abducted her along with her daughter and the newborn baby. They later killed the mother and daughter but left the newborn alive.

“It’s a sad world. My relative came to Abuja to celebrate the birth of her grandchild, she was kidnapped alongside her daughter and newborn. Just got the news now that she and daughter have been murdered this morning. What a sad world. The baby is still alive though,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

