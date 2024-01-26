Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated that same sex marriage is an unnatural offence in Nigeria and remains illegal.

This followed a recent viral video on social media where some individuals who identify as queer were visibly encouraging and associating themselves with activities perceived to be unnatural in light of Nigerian laws.

Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said, „In accordance with the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in Southern States, unnatural offences are prohibited under Sections 214 to 217. These sections specifically criminalize acts considered unnatural, such as having carnal knowledge of a person, or permitting a person to have carnal knowledge of one against the order of nature, or having carnal knowledge of an animal, and those found guilty may face legal consequences as outlined by the law. This is re-echoed by Section 284 of the Nigerian Penal Code applicable in the northern part of the country.

Similarly, it is imperative to note that same-sex marriage is strictly prohibited in Nigeria. The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 criminalizes the solemnization, operation, and public display of same-sex marriages.

We therefore emphasise the importance of understanding and adhering to these laws as any violation will be met with due legal processes. We remain dedicated to maintaining law and order and call on all citizens to report all suspicious activities related to unnatural offences or same-sex marriage, providing crucial information that will aid our efforts to enforce the law.

We need to collectively kick against such while we urge parents and guardians to take note and support the Police in the fight against such inhuman activities which are alien to our culture and also punishable under the law,“ he said.(www.naija247news.com).

