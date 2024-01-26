Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated that same sex marriage is an unnatural offence in Nigeria and remains illegal.

This followed a recent viral video on social media where some individuals who identify as queer were visibly encouraging and associating themselves with activities perceived to be unnatural in light of Nigerian laws.

Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said, „In accordance with the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in Southern States, unnatural offences are prohibited under Sections 214 to 217. These sections specifically criminalize acts considered unnatural, such as having carnal knowledge of a person, or permitting a person to have carnal knowledge of one against the order of nature, or having carnal knowledge of an animal, and those found guilty may face legal consequences as outlined by the law. This is re-echoed by Section 284 of the Nigerian Penal Code applicable in the northern part of the country.

Similarly, it is imperative to note that same-sex marriage is strictly prohibited in Nigeria. The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 criminalizes the solemnization, operation, and public display of same-sex marriages.

We therefore emphasise the importance of understanding and adhering to these laws as any violation will be met with due legal processes. We remain dedicated to maintaining law and order and call on all citizens to report all suspicious activities related to unnatural offences or same-sex marriage, providing crucial information that will aid our efforts to enforce the law.

We need to collectively kick against such while we urge parents and guardians to take note and support the Police in the fight against such inhuman activities which are alien to our culture and also punishable under the law,“ he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles
Next article
UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

The Editor The Editor -
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil...

Over 50% poultry farms shut down in 2023 – Association

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

Banks & Finance 0
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Africanism 0
  Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com