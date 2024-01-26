Private jets with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan airport

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A private jet with 10 persons onboard, including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) crash-landed at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport on Friday morning, January 26.

The jet with registration number, N580KR, landed safely but overshot into the nearby bush. Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.

However, there was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told our correspondent over the phone.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Tunji Oketunmbi, said he would revert but he was yet to do so as of press time.(www.naija247news.com).

