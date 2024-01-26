Menu
Police Arrest 39-year-old man for allegedly impersonating Jigawa Speaker

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jigawa Police Command have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly impersonating the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Haruna.

Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen that the suspect, Abduljabar Inuwa of Zai area in Dutse, was arrested on Monday.

He explained that the suspect was arrested while in possession of forged complementary cards bearing the name and insignia of the speaker.

The commissioner added that when search was conducted at the residence of the suspect, 20 additional fake complementary cards were recovered.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he has secured financial favours from various council chairmen in the state using the name of the speaker.

Abdullahi added that a man who printed the complimentary cards for the suspect was also arrested.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said they have also arrested a 25-year-old resident of Kanti area of Kazaure, Abdullahi Suleiman, for allegedly vandalising electricity cables in the neighbourhood.

“One Abdullahi Isa of the same address complained that he detected the suspect while committing the act, and when he questioned him, the suspect attacked and stabbed him with a knife,” the commissioner of police said.

He also said the police have arrested another 25-year-old man, Yusif Musa of Kafar Yamma area, Babura, suspected of peddling illicit drugs at Babura motor park.

According to him, 777 tablets of diazepam and some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana were recovered from the suspect.

Abdullahi said all the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
