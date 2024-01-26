Party Chairman, Two Others Arrested for Smuggling Arms into Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin, have arrested three suspected gun runners in Zamfara State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One of the suspects, Aminu Ibrahim, is alleged to be the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward Chairman for Birnin Yero Ward in Shinkafi local government area.

Naija247news gathered from a military intelligence source in the state that Ibrahim, with his accomplices, namely Musa Usman Seun and Isah Mohammed, were arrested on Monday.

The source further said: “The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN acting on a credible intelligence on activities of a notorious gunrunner with intentions to smuggle arms into Zamfara state, troops immediately set up a roadblock and apprehended 3 suspected persons.

“The 3 suspects namely Musa Usman Seun, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Mohammed were arrested recently at Shinkafi on 22 January 2024 and the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira, 1 Volkswagen Wagon, 3 mobile phones and other items were recovered from the suspects.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the huge sum of money recovered from the suspects was for exchange of Assorted weapons at the Illela border in Sokoto state. The suspects are undergoing further interrogation”.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...