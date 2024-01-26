Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Over 50% poultry farms shut down in 2023 – Association

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has lamented the closure of over 50 per cent of its farms in 2023 due to the challenges in the sector.

The Chairman PAN, Lagos State chapter, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Iyiola said poultry farmers were unable to meet the growing demand for poultry produce due to the closure of most its farms.

“Most poultry farms in the country closed down last year due to difficulties faced in the sector.

“We are currently unable to meet up the demands of eggs due to the shortage of poultry farms. Presently, we have very low supply of eggs with growing demands.

“This is because nothing less than 50 per cent of poultry farms around the country have shut down.

“In fact, due to the shortage of supply, a crate of egg sells for as high as N3,000 and above even from the farm gate.

“We do not pray that the price keeps increasing because it is detrimental to the average consumer,” Iyiola told Newsmen.

Iyiola said the sector would only prosper with continuous interventions of the government at all levels, especially in subsidising feed inputs.

“We hope to step up supply of eggs if the cost of raw materials for bird feed is subsidised and available at the most affordable rate. This is the best solution for the sector at the moment.

“The Lagos State Government to be candid is trying on their own part; they have been of great assistance to the sector in all our trials.

“They have provided feed inputs to poultry farmers which have to a minimal extent cushioned the effect of production costs.

“Though poultry produce prices are still on the high side. We hope to start raising layers soon and we believe in no distant time government will respond to us positively,” the chairman said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Suspected kidnappers reportedly kill woman and her daughter in Abuja
Next article
Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

The Editor The Editor -
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

Banks & Finance 0
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Nigeria 0
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com