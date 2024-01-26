Over 50% poultry farms shut down in 2023 – Association

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has lamented the closure of over 50 per cent of its farms in 2023 due to the challenges in the sector.

The Chairman PAN, Lagos State chapter, Mr Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Iyiola said poultry farmers were unable to meet the growing demand for poultry produce due to the closure of most its farms.

“Most poultry farms in the country closed down last year due to difficulties faced in the sector.

“We are currently unable to meet up the demands of eggs due to the shortage of poultry farms. Presently, we have very low supply of eggs with growing demands.

“This is because nothing less than 50 per cent of poultry farms around the country have shut down.

“In fact, due to the shortage of supply, a crate of egg sells for as high as N3,000 and above even from the farm gate.

“We do not pray that the price keeps increasing because it is detrimental to the average consumer,” Iyiola told Newsmen.

Iyiola said the sector would only prosper with continuous interventions of the government at all levels, especially in subsidising feed inputs.

“We hope to step up supply of eggs if the cost of raw materials for bird feed is subsidised and available at the most affordable rate. This is the best solution for the sector at the moment.

“The Lagos State Government to be candid is trying on their own part; they have been of great assistance to the sector in all our trials.

“They have provided feed inputs to poultry farmers which have to a minimal extent cushioned the effect of production costs.

“Though poultry produce prices are still on the high side. We hope to start raising layers soon and we believe in no distant time government will respond to us positively,” the chairman said. (www.naija247news.com).

