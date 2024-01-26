Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

No Plan To Relocate Federal Capital To Lagos – Presidency

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 26,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidency has described as mischief-makers those who have deliberately misinterpreted the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to relocate its Department of Banking Supervision to Lagos and the directive of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should relocate its head office to Lagos.

It chided the persons as being bent on fueling needless ethnic mistrust

A statement by special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the Tinubu administration consider it necessary to inform Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the interpretations given to the directives in some quarters and the unfounded claims and rumours that President Tinubu is planning to relocate the Federal Capital to Lagos.

He said these rumours, which first surfaced during the electioneering last year, were sponsored by political opponents looking for all manner of weapons to prevent Tinubu from being elected as president by a section of the country.

He further explained that using the recent decision of the CBN and FAAN as a pretext to start another round of toxic opposition is wrong.

“We want to state, unequivocally, that those behind this sordid narrative are dishonest ethnic and regional champions, trying to draw attention to themselves,” it said.

The presidential aide said the status of Abuja as the Federal Capital had come to stay, adding that it is backed by law.

He said, “The movement of FAAN, an agency of the Aviation Ministry, to Lagos where it was located before former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, moved it to Abuja during the last administration does not amount to moving the Federal Capital to Lagos.

The administrative move should have ordinarily attracted scant attention, as Lagos is the commercial capital and the hub of aviation business in Nigeria. FAAN will still maintain some presence in Abuja. It is not a wholesale movement.

“Similarly, the movement of the Department of Banking Supervision of the CBN to Lagos should not trigger any discord within the polity. The department deals with commercial banks, almost all of which have their headquarters in Lagos,” he explained.

According to him, all those pushing this campaign of falsehood and misinformation know they are merely playing politics, a dangerous politics to pit the North against the South.

“There are many parastatals that are not based in Abuja depending on their mandate. The headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for example, are in Lagos. In the same vein, the headquarters of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is in Lokoja, while that of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari is in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

It must be pointed out that these decisions are purely administrative and should not be politicised by people of goodwill and those who wish our country well.“

He said President Tinubu-led administration is working tirelessly to be just and equitable to every section of the country.

“We urge restraint on the part of those whose stock in trade is to create all manner of dangerous rumours to distract every government from the noble objective of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.”

“Our citizens desire nothing but good governance that positively impacts their lives. Rumour mongering is a pernicious disservice to this ultimate expectation of our people,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Guinness Nigeria Plc post half-year financial results for the half-year ending December 31
Next article
Fourth mainland bridge construction to begin by March, or April 2024
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

The Editor The Editor -
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

Banks & Finance 0
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Nigeria 0
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com