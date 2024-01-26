Nigeria’s Stock Market Bullish Trend Spikes, ASI Up 25bps

Banking and Consumer Goods Lead Gains

The Nigerian stock market, represented by the All-Share Index (ASI), continued its upward trajectory, gaining 25 basis points to close at 102,401.88 points at the end of the trading week.

The bullish trend contributed to a year-to-date gain of 30.9%, with the market capitalization rising by N17.97 billion to reach N36.88 trillion.

Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones, with 46 stocks making gains and 14 experiencing declines. This positive sentiment was particularly notable in the Banking and Consumer goods sectors. Notable contributors to the gains included JAPAULGOLD, PZ, ROYALEX, HONEYFLOUR, and THOMASWY, witnessing significant upward movements.

The surge in the market was evident in various sectors, leading to an overall gain of 0.25% in the market capitalization of listed equities, now standing at N56.04 trillion. SUNUASSUR, with a 10.00% price increase, emerged as a top gainer along with other stocks like COURTVILLE, DEAPCAP, AFRIPRUD, and UNILEVER.

Conversely, TIP, JAIZBANK, TANTALIZER, DAARCOMM, and INTBREW were among the top decliners for the day, facing unfavorable share price movements. Despite the mixed performance across sectors, the Banking and Consumer goods indexes led the gainers, advancing by 0.94% and 0.07%, respectively.

Sectoral performance remained positive as all five sub-sector gauges closed in the green. The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas, and NGX Industrial indexes posted gains of 1.19%, 2.82%, 0.71%, 0.10%, and 0.01%, respectively. However, the Insurance sector experienced a decline, dropping by 1.80%.

Market activity displayed a lackluster trend during the trading session, with total deals and trading value declining by 7.63% and 14.09% to 11,301 trades and N8.85 billion, respectively. Despite this, the total traded volume increased by 3.01% to 519.39 million units. JAPAULGOLD emerged as the most traded security in terms of volume, while UBA led in traded value at N1.48 billion.

