Nigerian Youth Corps member delivers quadruplets during service year

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian youth corps member shared a video of her newborn babies, quadruplets, born during her NYSC service year.

The caption of the video, ‘Giving birth to quadruplets while serving,’ showed the mother in her NYSC uniform.

The mother, standing beside a statue at the NYSC secretariat, had a visibly large belly.

In another scene, the lady moved closer to the camera, revealing her face. The video then displayed the faces of her newborn babies.

Many social media users who watched the clip have taken to the comment section to send their best wishes in celebration of the successful delivery.(www.naija247news.com).

