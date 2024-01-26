Menu
Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveils a significant 50% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) and 26% year-on-year (y/y) increase in the gross federally collected revenue, reaching NGN4.8 trillion in Q3 ’23. Despite this uptick, the total government receipts fell short of the pro-rata budget benchmark of NGN5.3 trillion. The notable surge in gross revenue is primarily attributed to a remarkable 67% q/q increase in revenue from non-oil sources, reaching NGN4.0 trillion. Non-oil revenue surpasses the budget target of NGN2.9 trillion, contributing 83% to total revenue, up from 75% in Q2 ’23.

The substantial rise in non-oil revenue is predominantly linked to improved collections from companies’ income tax (CIT), more than doubling to NGN1.8 trillion. Additionally, customs & excise duties and value-added tax (VAT) increased by 44% and 33%, respectively, contributing NGN551.5 billion and NGN937.9 billion.

In contrast, the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) independent revenue witnessed a modest -3% q/q decline to NGN635.0 billion, falling below the implied budget benchmark of NGN792.3 billion.

The increased revenue from non-oil sources can be attributed to heightened economic activities, seasonal factors, and enhanced efficiency in tax administration.

As for oil receipts, gross revenue from oil and gas witnessed a slight +1% q/q increase to NGN814.2 billion. However, on a y/y basis, it experienced a significant -34% decline and remained below the pro-rata budget benchmark of NGN2.4 trillion.

The q/q rise in oil revenue was driven by increased collections from production sharing contracts (PSC) and the 2023 interim dividend payments by NNPC Ltd.

After deductions, transfers, and additional revenue from other sources, primarily exchange gains, the three tiers of government distributed a higher balance of NGN2.8 trillion compared to NGN2.2 trillion in the previous quarter.

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements
