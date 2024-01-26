Menu
Niger Delta Group Seeks More Funding For Presidential Amnesty Programme

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 26,2024.

An Advocacy group in the Niger Delta, South South Reawakening Group (SSRG) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase the funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to enable it achieve set goals.

The group, in a statement issued Thursday and signed by it Convener SSRG, Joseph Ambadekerimo said that the plea became necessary because of the economic realities on ground which had eroded the objectives for which the programme was initiated.

It noted that innovation, new approach and result oriented strategy that has been brought to the management of the Amnesty programme by General Barry Ndiomu Rtd, calls for the increased funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to further deepen the gains made so far.

According to SSRG, in a statement, soliciting for more funding will equally strengthen the hands of the current leadership for purposes of maintaining the peace in the region for businesses to continue to thrive and further bolster the economy of the country for its petrodollar.

“The purchasing power of the stipend of Sixty – Five Thousand Naira payment to beneficiaries of the programme have since been eroded by high inflation. This Sixty Five Thousand Naira has been what was approved at the beginning when the Amnesty proclamation was made in 2007.

“This amount and many other very critical expenditures undertaken within the framework of managing the programme are enormous which the current inflationary trend has eroded. Our call for increased is predicated on the backdrop of the present economic realities on ground”, the group said.

SSRG noted that there has been tremendous successes recorded so far by the Amnesty Programme under the leadership of General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) some of which were the establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Cooperative Fund, which has been in operation at the moment with positive impact recorded and the management of the reintegration portion of the programme which is the most critical part of program has been applauded by stakeholders.

It also referred to the restructured and timely payment of beneficiaries scholarships fees in higher institutions, within and outside the country, even when tuition fees have astronomically gone up; the continued training of participants in core areas of needs to acquire skills, personal mentorship in form of father son relationships and many other achievements made in a short period has reduced tension in the region adding “All of these capital expenditures captured have gone up and are still been executed within the previous budgetary allocations”.

SSRG recalled that the issues that gave birth to the Amnesty programme still stare the nation in the face stressing “although the very critical issue of armed struggle  has been eliminated, many demobilized persons have earned various skills and others have become graduates in diverse fields of endeavour.

“The reintegration portion of the programme is what is in focus and should be followed through to its logical conclusion therefore the political will and support from the Federal government that is needed right now is  in  terms of increased funding.

“The relative peace we have in the region today can be attributed to the meticulous management of the programme ever since the proclamation by the Federal government. It is not out of place if we  claim that the South South region has become the most peaceful region in the entire country as a result of insistence to instil  good governance in the management of the affairs of the Amnesty Program under the present leadership.

“In view of the foregoing we fervently appeal to President Bola Tinubu, to critically look at the justification for the demand and make  necessary considerations to further help keep the peace in the region”, it stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
