Market Breadth Slightly Positive as 33 stocks records gain,All Share Index Appreciates by 0.57%

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited appreciated by 0.57 per cent to close at 102,149.93 points, an increase of 578.82 from yesterday’s 101,571.11 points.

Similarly, equities gained N320 billion as the market cap appreciated to N55.90 trillion, from yesterday’s N55.58 trillion.

In line with the gains recorded in the market on Thursday, market breadth was slightly positive as 33 stocks recorded gains, against 28 losers. Seplat Energy led the gainers with another 10% daily gain, as the stock has recorded a 33.1% gain this week.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 3.2% increase to 504.19 million units from yesterday’s 488.49 million units. In terms of value, there was a 28.1% increase to N10.30 billion, from yesterday’s N8.04 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 102,149.93 points

% Day Change: +0.57%

Day’s Lowest: 101,470.48 points

Day’s Highest: 102,149.93 points

% YTD: +36.61%

Market Cap: N55.90 trillion

Volume Traded: 504.19 million units

Value Traded: N10.30 billion

Top Gainers

SEPLAT: +10.00% to close at N3074.60

UNIVINSURE: +10.00% to close at N1.34

AIICO: +9.84% to close at N1.34

JAPAULGOLD: +9.80% to close at N2.80

MAYBAKER: +9.77% to close at N7.30

NEM: +9.72% to close at N7.90

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -9.91% to close at N7.18

HONYFLOUR: -9.70% to close at N4.47

LINKASSURE: -8.40% to close at N1.20

UPDCREIT: -8.06% to close at N5.70

MCNICHOLS: -7.53% to close at N1.35

CORNERST: -7.06% to close at N1.58

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, UBA (+1.34%) led with 74.88 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (-0.76%) with 34.19 million units, STERLINGNG (-0.78%) with 33.07 million units, JAPAULGOLD (+9.80%) with 31.93 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+0.35%) with 27.50 million units.

In terms of trading value, UBA (+1.34%) led with N2.25 billion, followed by GTCO (+2.46%) with N957.62 million, SEPLAT (+10.00%) with N820.64 million, ACCESSCORP (+0.35%) with N788.68 million, and ZENITHBANK (+1.42%) with N639.24 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion as SEPLAT (+10.00%), GTCO (+2.46%), ACCESSCORP (+0.35%), UBA (+1.34%), ZENITHBANK (+1.42%), and GEREGU (+5.39%) recorded price gains, while Transcorp Hotels (-1.2%) recorded a price decline.

Other members of the SWOOT category, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and MTNN recorded no price change.(www.naija247news.com).

