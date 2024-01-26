Lagos State Govt Revolutionize Land Acquisition

…as Sanwo-Olu Unveils Automated Application Portal**

In a groundbreaking move, Lagos State has ushered in a new era of land documentation and acquisition with the launch of an electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS). Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduced the e-GIS portal, a one-stop digital platform that transforms the traditional process of acquiring, documenting, and verifying land in Lagos.

The e-GIS portal marks a significant shift from manual paperwork to a digital format for land title applications. This innovative technology not only streamlines the process but also eliminates the need for middlemen, eradicating costs that applicants previously incurred when engaging lawyers, surveyors, and registration agents.

Accessible from the comfort of one’s home, the e-GIS portal allows individuals to verify, search, and apply for various land titles, including Governor’s Consent, at the Lagos State Land Bureau with just a click of a button. Furthermore, applicants can request a government survey on any state land and apply for Certified True Copy (CTC) of their landed property.

This digital leap builds upon the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) initiated by former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and further developed by the Babatunde Fashola administration. Sanwo-Olu’s e-GIS consolidates archived land records dating back to the 19th century, integrating them with current land titles and storing historical transactional data for every parcel of land in the State’s cadastra.

Despite encountering unanticipated delays in the digitization process, the launch of the e-GIS portal brings immense relief to Governor Sanwo-Olu. He emphasized the transformative impact of the portal on land allocation, precision in economic valuation, and the overall transparency of land transactions in the State.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his commitment to creating a 21st-century city in Lagos where citizens and investors can access land information and services conveniently. The technology-driven system aligns with the Smart City vision, promoting accountability, transparency, and improved service delivery.

The Governor highlighted that the e-GIS portal would reduce transaction turnaround time on land acquisition and enhance the efficiency of data search processes. By adopting the Momentum Land Administration Solution software, Lagos State joins the global league of cities leveraging technology for sustainable solutions in land administration.

The launch of the e-GIS portal is expected to foster collaboration among government agencies involved in land administration, facilitating data integration and efficiency across various ministries. The new system aims to eliminate corruption and undue gratification in land administration, ensuring a seamless, secure, and efficient experience for Lagosians.

Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, emphasized the participatory approach adopted to streamline data across MDAs and create a single database, easing the public’s experience in land administration. Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, praised the Governor for standing with the team during challenges and highlighted the project’s achievement in data cleansing and detecting forged land titles in Lagos.

