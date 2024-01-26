‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to his predecessor Nyesom Wike for his support following the Supreme Court’s validation of his election.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day affirmed Fubara’s victory as the governor of the oil-rich state, throwing out the challenge of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Tonye Cole.

Hours after the verdict, Fubara, who clinched the position under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, did not mince words in appreciating Wike even in the face of the political tussle between the duo that took President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to quell.

“About an hour ago, the Supreme Court revalidated our mandate in the election. It is a victory for the entire State. It is important for us to note that we need this victory to consolidate the purpose of governance. Prior, we have had a few distractions here and there,” he said, also lauding Tinubu for his support. “And the good news that came to us this morning is a refreshing strength that will ginger us to continue the good works in governance.”

“First, I want to commend the president for his fatherly role on every issue that concerns our state.

Not just the crisis but also this particular litigation that we also overcome. It would also be unfair not to appreciate the minister (Wike) my oga. I want to say ‘Thank you’ for their support,” Governor Fubara said.

“We have a dream of making it a highly competitive State that will measure, if not up to Lagos but close to becoming like Lagos. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace.

“So, I am calling on everyone, not just on our internal issue but those members from other parties. The issue is settled. Come and let’s build the Rivers State of our dream”.

