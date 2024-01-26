Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil the Mattei Plan, a strategic initiative aimed at reshaping Italy’s engagement with Africa and addressing immigration concerns. While the plan’s details remain undisclosed, Meloni envisions Italy as a key transit hub for African energy, with a focus on stimulating investment to counter illegal immigration across the Mediterranean.

The Mattei Plan, named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italian energy giant Eni, is poised to be a linchpin in Meloni’s foreign policy, emphasizing Italy’s role as a bridge between Africa and Europe. However, challenges loom large, given Italy’s financial constraints and the assertive presence of global players like China, Russia, and Arab states in Africa.

Meloni’s ambition to build cooperation and strategic relationships with Africa as equals faces skepticism, especially with Italy’s significant debt burden. Arturo Varvelli, director of the Rome office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, warns against competing directly with major players like China and suggests aligning initiatives with existing European Union efforts.

With Italy heavily reliant on EU support, the presence of top EU officials at the summit underscores the collaborative approach needed for success. The Mattei Plan’s success may hinge on corporate partnerships, particularly with state-controlled Eni, echoing Mattei’s historical role in expanding Italy’s influence in Africa.

Rome’s proposal to serve as an energy gateway for natural gas and hydrogen from Africa raises questions about prioritizing gas infrastructure over renewable energy. Climate experts advocate for a focus on renewables, considering Africa’s vast potential for solar electricity production.

While Meloni aims to bolster ties with Africa and address the historical colonial legacy, critics argue for a more comprehensive approach. The focus on economic cooperation as a deterrent to migrant arrivals reflects a broader trend in her tenure, emphasizing the need to engage with Africa for mutual benefit.

As the Mattei Plan unfolds, Italy navigates a delicate balance between ambition and fiscal realities, seeking a meaningful role in Africa’s development while acknowledging the complexities of the global geopolitical landscape. The success of Italy’s African strategy will depend on aligning initiatives with broader European efforts and adapting to the evolving energy and climate landscape.

