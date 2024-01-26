Herders Strike Again: Four Women Kidnapped in Enugu’s Ogurugu Community Amid Rising Tensions

Bandits suspected to be herders have invaded the Ogurugu community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, kidnapping four women during an attack on Tuesday evening, as reported by Naija247news

Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area has been facing constant attacks by herders and other local militias. Recent incidents in the Ogboli axis and Ogurugu community have heightened tensions, with the kidnapping of people, according to a community source.

Lamenting the spate of kidnappings in the council area, a community member identified as Nick Ogbebe shared, “On Tuesday, four people were kidnapped in Ogurugu community. These are poor mothers and farmers working in a new palm plantation company here in Ogurugu to support their husbands in the smooth running of their homes.”

He added, “For now, no information on their whereabouts. One of my cousins is one of them. Please, we request your prayers. I wonder what will happen in the coming farming season.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the police were unsuccessful, as the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not answer calls and did not reply to a text message sent to him.

Naija247news previously reported on January 20 about the kidnapping of wedding guests in Nkpunato Nkpologu, Uzo-Uwani Council Area of Enugu State. The victims criticized the Enugu state police command for denying the incident.

One victim, Ikenna Diugwu, disclosed that his family paid a ransom of N2 million to secure their release after being abducted on their way to a traditional wedding in Udi Local Government Area on December 27, 2023. The police had initially denied the kidnapping despite the victims spending four days with their abductors.

