Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Herders Strike Again: Four Women Kidnapped in Enugu’s Ogurugu Community Amid Rising Tensions

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Bandits suspected to be herders have invaded the Ogurugu community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, kidnapping four women during an attack on Tuesday evening, as reported by Naija247news

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area has been facing constant attacks by herders and other local militias. Recent incidents in the Ogboli axis and Ogurugu community have heightened tensions, with the kidnapping of people, according to a community source.

Lamenting the spate of kidnappings in the council area, a community member identified as Nick Ogbebe shared, “On Tuesday, four people were kidnapped in Ogurugu community. These are poor mothers and farmers working in a new palm plantation company here in Ogurugu to support their husbands in the smooth running of their homes.”

He added, “For now, no information on their whereabouts. One of my cousins is one of them. Please, we request your prayers. I wonder what will happen in the coming farming season.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the police were unsuccessful, as the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not answer calls and did not reply to a text message sent to him.

Naija247news previously reported on January 20 about the kidnapping of wedding guests in Nkpunato Nkpologu, Uzo-Uwani Council Area of Enugu State. The victims criticized the Enugu state police command for denying the incident.

One victim, Ikenna Diugwu, disclosed that his family paid a ransom of N2 million to secure their release after being abducted on their way to a traditional wedding in Udi Local Government Area on December 27, 2023. The police had initially denied the kidnapping despite the victims spending four days with their abductors.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Femi Fani-Kayode Defends Nigeria in Twitter Feud with Kenya, Declares Nigerians Superior in Every Aspect
Next article
Exploring the Ease of Abandoning African Traditional Religion.
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Afenifere Scraps Positions Of Acting Leader, Deputy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has scrapped the office...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

South South 0
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

South South 0
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com