Guinness Nigeria Plc post half-year financial results for the half-year ending December 31

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Guinness Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading breweries has released its half-year financial results for the half-year ending December 31, 2023.

According to the results, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of N4.43 billion, representing a 161.3% year-on-year decline from the N7.23 billion profit posted in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

In the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q2 2024), the company recorded a remarkable pre-tax loss of N8.25 billion, marking a 358.4% decline from the N3.19 billion profit recorded in Q2 2023.

In H1 2024, the company recorded a revenue of N142.6 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 20.4% year-on-year growth from the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year. During the quarter, Q2 2024, revenue hit N83.06 billion, representing a 26.6% year-on-year growth from the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.(www.naija247news.com).

