Nigeria

Fourth mainland bridge construction to begin by March, or April 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 26, 2024.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the construction of the long-awaited 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge will begin by the end of March or April.

This was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu while delivering his keynote address at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, the state capital.

Sanwo-Olu said that the bridge will be constructed in phases while promising landlords and tenants of structures demolished during the construction will be duly compensated.

We have reached the last point of the construction

Sanwo-Olu said:

“We’ve done extensive work on the bridge but we are at the crossroads of where to get real financing for that kind of project we need to be very creative but thank God that we have reached the last point of the construction.

“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“It is going to be built in phases; phase one will be from the Junction at Abraham Adesanya to the Waterfront that we have at Badore.

“I am using this opportunity to say that we have done extensive study, so we cannot get a new road without having to do a little bit of discomfort but we will ensure that we will compensate everybody that their properties or businesses will be disturbed by this construction. So, it will be along the existing corridors and a few buildings will be touched.”

The governor said both tenants and landlords of the buildings to be affected would be duly compensated.

He said the next phase would be from the Waterfront in Ado to Ibeshe in Ikorodu. The third phase would be from Ibeshe to Ita-Elewa junction and later to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. (www.naija247news.com).

No Plan To Relocate Federal Capital To Lagos – Presidency
Exchange Rate: Atiku Demands Explanation On $3.3bn Loan
