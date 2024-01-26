Menu
Femi Fani-Kayode Defends Nigeria in Twitter Feud with Kenya, Declares Nigerians Superior in Every Aspect

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has lent his voice in defence of his country in the ongoing Twitter feud between netizens in Nigeria and Kenya.
Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, who gave his verdict on his official Twitter account, @realffk, stressed that Kenyans are far behind Nigerians in every aspect.

Truth is that the Kenyans are v far behind us in every respect. I know their history inside out: they are just too small for us.

— Femi Olu-Kayode(FFK) (@realFFK) September 3, 2016

He furthers, “Kenyans should stop attacking Nigeria on twitter. They must know their place. Truth is the worse Nigerian is better than the best Kenyan.”

When Kenyan leaders were still doing “mau mau”, swinging from trees and eating one another ours were at Oxford and Cambridge university” He noted

When Kenyan leaders were still doing “mau mau”, swinging from trees and eating one another ours were at Oxford and Cambridge university
— Femi Olu-Kayode(FFK) (@realFFK) September 3, 2016

Recall that the clash started following unclear reports and speculations which surrounds the back-and-forth movement of the billionaire Facebook CEO, between the two African nations.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

