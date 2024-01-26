FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja reversed its previous order instructing the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for non-compliance with a court ruling.

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa upheld the submission of EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, emphasizing Olukoyede’s commitment to the rule of law and professionalism. Oyedepo assured the court that Olukoyede, confirmed as EFCC’s Executive Chairman in October 2023, would not willfully disobey court orders.

Defence counsel, Adeyemi Pitan, did not object to the submissions of Oyedepo. Responding, Justice Musa stated, “I knew that the EFCC Chairman was not aware of this, that is why I wanted the Chairman to come.”

The judge, thereafter, lifted the contempt proceedings against Olukoyede and adjourned the substantive suit to February 7, 2024, for further hearings.

