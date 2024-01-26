Menu
Search
Subscribe
Opinion

Exploring the Ease of Abandoning African Traditional Religion.

By: Naija247news

Date:

The abandonment of African traditional religion (ATR) raises questions about its perceived efficacy, particularly when contrasted with the shift toward foreign religions. The assertion that religion or spirituality might not hold the omnipotent influence attributed to it, resonates beyond the African context.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Drawing parallels with Asian societies, East Asians, in particular, have also embraced a departure from religion in favor of rational thinking. Southern Asians, conversely, often turned to Arab mysticism, adopting Islam. India stands out as a unique case, maintaining its original religion but without necessarily achieving superior outcomes compared to others.

Reflecting on the abandonment of ATR by many African forebears during encounters with Europeans, various factors come to light. A key reason was the perceived powerlessness of ATR against the technological and medical advancements brought by Europeans. Traditional practices couldn’t withstand the impact of advanced weaponry and were insufficient in combating diseases like smallpox and monkeypox.

Sacred sites, considered potent in ATR, faced destruction by white missionaries without apparent consequences. Additionally, the introduction of Western education, coupled with Christianity, produced individuals with enhanced skills in farming and construction, posing a challenge to traditional African workers.

While acknowledging the merits and drawbacks of both ATR and foreign religions, it prompts the question of whether wholesale abandonment was the optimal path. The realization that the perceived power of religion might be overstated calls for a nuanced perspective.

Notably, religions originating from the Middle East, such as Christianity and Islam, seem to hold a certain prominence. Acknowledging the historical significance of the Middle East and its early civilizations suggests that the mysticism associated with these religions might possess a deeper influence than initially perceived.

It urges Africans to reconsider the potency of Middle Eastern mysticism, emphasizing its potential impact on ancient civilizations in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Herders Strike Again: Four Women Kidnapped in Enugu’s Ogurugu Community Amid Rising Tensions
Next article
Bullion Vans Carry Money From Gov’t Houses To BDCs – Hafiz Abubakar
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Afenifere Scraps Positions Of Acting Leader, Deputy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has scrapped the office...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

South South 0
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

South South 0
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com