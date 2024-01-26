Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Exchange Rate: Atiku Demands Explanation On $3.3bn Loan

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 26,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has asked President Bola Tinubu to tell Nigerians what has happened to the $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan secured by the federal government last year through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to support the Naira and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Atiku in a statement said it was curious that the federal government continues to keep mum about it, noting that the only information on the mega deal is coming from unofficial NNPC sources.

The former vice president however posed some questions thus “ Has the Federal Government accessed the loan? Is the loan in the government’s borrowing plan as approved by the National Assembly? Who are the parties to the loan, and what specific roles are they expected to play?”

He also asked “What are the conditions to the loan, including tenor, repayment terms, the collateral, and the interest rate? And, lastly, why register an SPV in the Bahamas knowing the recent scandal of the country’s notoriety for warehousing unclean assets?”

Atiku recalled that the Tinubu-led federal government, precisely on August 16, 2023 through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) secured a $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan, which according to the NNPC, was to help give support to the Naira and stabilize the Foreign Exchange market.

He however said, “The curious thing about this transaction is that up till now, the Federal Government continues to keep mum about it, and the only information available to the public on the mega deal is coming only through unofficial sources from the NNPC.”

The former vice president, who said the deal is supposed to be a crude-for-cash loan arranged by the African Export-Import Bank, added that according to information available to him, a Special Purpose Vehicle called Project Gazelle Funding Limited is driving the deal, and it was incorporated in the Bahamas.

“The SPV is the borrower while the NNPC is the sponsor, with an agreement to pay with crude oil to the SPV in order to liquidate the loan at an interest rate that is a little over 12 percent.

“What is even more confounding about this deal is why the Federal Government would register a company in the Bahamas, knowing full well the recent scandal of the Paradise Papers that involved that country.

Curiously also, Nigeria’s current Barrels Produced Daily (BPD) is 1.38 million, and according to the Project Gazelle deal, Nigeria is to supply 90,000 Barrels of its daily production, starting from 2024 till it is up to 164.25 million barrels for the repayment of the loan.

“Now, this is where the details get disturbing because Nigeria’s benchmark for the sale of crude per barrel in 2024 is $77.96. A simple multiplication of that figure by 164.25 will give us a whooping $12 billion.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Federal Government to speak up on this shady deal.”

He added that it is inconceivable that the federal government will lead the country to take a loan of $3.3 billion with an interest rate that is not more than 12 percent, but with estimated repayment amounting to $12 billion.

“That is a humongous differential of about $7b between what is in the details of the deal on paper and what indeed is the reality.

“There are questions to be answered on the integrity of this deal, and we earnestly request the federal government to talk directly on these cloudy details behind the deal,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fourth mainland bridge construction to begin by March, or April 2024
Next article
Delta Auto Crash Kills Four, Leaves Many Injured
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

The Editor The Editor -
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Italy’s Ambitious African Strategy Faces Hurdles

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to unveil...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Records 28% Year-on-Year Surge in Gross Federally Collected Revenue for Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The latest quarterly economic report from the Central Bank...

UBA Board Greenlights FY 2023 Audited Financial Statements

Banks & Finance 0
..and Final Dividend Payment; Awaits Regulatory Nod In continuation of...

Same Sex Marriage Remains Illegal In Nigeria – Police

Nigeria 0
January 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reiterated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com