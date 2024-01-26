Edo Governorship Election: Don’t Use Tinubu’s Name To Cause Crisis, APC Aspirants Warn Oshiomhole

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have warned a former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adam’s Oshiomole, against using the name of President Bola Tinubu to lie as the party prepares for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The warning came as the crisis presently rocking the forthcoming APC gubernatorial primary election on February 17 seems to be far from being over.

Over 30 contestants have indicated interest in contesting the election from the APC but last week, a committee was set up to prune the names of the aspirants.

There have been reports that the committee headed by Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, had screened the aspirants and only six were selected, but APC has denied the reports.

It was gathered that a meeting was called and most party stalwarts from the 18 local government areas of the state were summoned to Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was called by Senator Oshiomole and it was alleged that they were mandated to ensure the victory of Dennis Idahosa at the party’s primary election.

Some of the party stalwarts that attended the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that Oshiomole told them that Idahosa was the anointed candidate of President Tinubu and that the president wanted them to ensure Idahosa was eventually elected the party flag bearer for the September 21 gubernatorial election.

The party stalwarts said they were surprised that the president who immediately suspended the Minister of Humanitarian of Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu, would not rally round an alleged fraudster that was suspended by Oshiomole when he was the Edo State Governor.

Also, Concerned Edo Indigenes for better Governance in a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr. Osaro Ikpomwonsa, said “We’re tired of bad governance, we don’t have roads in Edo State, no light, no employment and we have the opportunity to make it right now.

“No more godfatherism, it’s a new era of one man one vote. Oshiomole should leave President Tinubu out of this election, he couldn’t even deliver Edo State during the presidential election.”

The organisation noted that to most people of Edo State, the name Dennis Idahosa was synonymous with scandal.

They said that the lawmaker currently representing Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East Federal Constituency was booted out of office as commissioner for investment under former Governor Oshiomole over fraud allegations.

Prior to that, the youths, political stalwarts and Edo in diaspora are fighting tooth and nail to make sure Idahosa’s dream of becoming the number citizen of Edo did not come to pass.

They said that Idahosa, according to information, remains unfit and has no place in governance in Edo state.

The APC stalwarts further said that Idahosa will never be able to hold the office of governor of Edo State, and that there are several reasons for this.

“He is involved in numerous illegal operations, the most of which have caused suffering to the decent and innocent citizens of Edo State who have up until now trusted him without realizing that he is a chameleon.

“The question that has to be answered is if the decent people of Edo State will vote completely for Dennis Idahosa, not minding the risks associated with endorsing his goals.

“It is also unexpected and depressing that Senator Adams Oshiomole, who called Dennis Idahosa a criminal when serving as governor of Edo, would be the one promoting him for governor of the state.

“All Edolites find this intolerable and completely unacceptable. Thus, to sum up, the Edo people have no justification for voting for Idahosa.”

