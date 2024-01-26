Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

DPO rejects N1m bribe from Zamfara bandit after arrest in Kaduna hotel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Kaduna Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has rejected a N1 million bribe offered to him by a suspected bandit after his arrest in a hotel in Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this to journalists said that the arrest was made on January 19, 2024.

He further disclosed that the arrested bandit reportedly offered the bribe out of the ransom recovered from him by the police at a hotel in the Tafa community.

“The divisional headquarters received credible information regarding the presence of the suspected person at Easyway hotel in Tafa town. Their operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, stormed the hotel and arrested a certain 28-year-old Bello Muhammad from Zamfara State and recovered the sum of N2,350,000:00, suspected to be proceeds of kidnapping,” he said.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a kidnapper who operates with his gang around the Kagarko forest in Kaduna.

ASP Mansir said the aforementioned sum is the suspect’s share of a ransom collected, adding that a check on his mobile phone corroborated the suspect’s confession, as pictures of him brandishing an AK47 rifle in a forest were seen.

“The said suspect, Bello Muhammad, offered a one million naira bribe to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to stop him from furthering the investigation, which the police officer forthwith rejected. The investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is assisting the police with vital information,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police for the Kaduna State Command, CP A.D. Ali, while commending the Tafa Division’s operatives, also urged them and others not to dwindle but to increase the tempo until crimes and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum in Kaduna State and Nigeria in general..

The CP further tasked all hoteliers, recreation, and leisure service operators in the state to always scrutinize the identity of their customers to avoid providing criminals with a safe haven. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Arrest 39-year-old man for allegedly impersonating Jigawa Speaker
Next article
Private jets with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan airport
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Market Highlights: Bullish End to the Week, Notable Gainers and Losers

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The week concluded on a positive note for global...

IReV Failure: INEC Owes Nigerians An Explanation, Says Jega

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission...

Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara To Pass Four New Bills Into Law

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Rivers State House of Assembly has voted to...

UPDATED: Private Jet With VIPs Onboard Overshoots Runway In Ibadan

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
A private jet having about 10 persons onboard including...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Market Highlights: Bullish End to the Week, Notable Gainers and Losers

Financial Markets 0
The week concluded on a positive note for global...

IReV Failure: INEC Owes Nigerians An Explanation, Says Jega

Election Views 0
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission...

Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara To Pass Four New Bills Into Law

South South 0
The Rivers State House of Assembly has voted to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com