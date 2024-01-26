Delta Auto Crash Kills Four, Leaves Many Injured

January 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least four persons were on Thursday feared dead in a fatal crash involving a truck, an 18-seater bus and two motorcycles

Several others were injured in the accident, which happened on the Benin-Onitsha expressway near Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that some of the victims are in critical conditions at the Central Hospital, Agbor while the bodies were deposited at the mortuary.

According to a source, the truck laden with merchandise lost control while descending slope by Orogodo River.

“As the driver struggled to control the truck, it crashed into a waiting bus which was parked by the roadside and the driver scouting for passengers.

“Aside the bus, the truck also crushed two motorcycles just as the operator of one of the motorcycles was crushed beyond recognition.”

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Udeme Eshiet, confirmed the accident.(www.naija247news.com).

