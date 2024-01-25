Two killed, others injured as herdsmen attack Benue Community

January 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two dies as suspected herdsmen launch fresh attacks on Ikpele and Okpokpolo communities in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The Herdsmen reportedly set several houses ablaze and many residents are currently missing.

This recent assault occurred just a week after a similar attack on Okokolo community in Agatu LGA, where three security personnel and two others lost their lives.

The men of the night believed to have come from neighbouring Nasarawa State, descended on the communities on Tuesday around 10 p.m, naija247news reports.

Chief Joseph Har, the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, also confirmed the attack but mentioned that he did not have specific details regarding the casualty figures at this time.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...