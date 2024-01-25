Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

January 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a pupil of St. Joseph’s African Church Primary School, Odootu/Odogbe in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened during school hours on January Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the 8-year-old girl went to the toilet within the school and did not return to class.

Her mutilated corpse was later found with some of her body parts, including both wrists and a leg, reportedly missing.

The Executive Chairman of Ijebu North East Local Government, Hon. Badejo Folusho, on Wednesday, January 24, visited the school in respect of the unfortunate incident.

From the school, he proceeded to see one of the community stakeholders (Baba Atayese) for discussions on some identified challenges and how to find solutions to them.

The Chairman then moved to commiserate with the families of the eight-year-old girl who was murdered.

He was accompanied by the Local Government Vice Chairman, Hon Bariyu Adeniyi, the local govt Secretary, Yeye Onadipe Iyabo, the Supervisor for Education information & Community Development, Mrs Olubukonla Kajero Iseda, and the Legislative majority Leader, Hon Taiwo Sanwo.

Others are; Local Govt Holga, Pastor Awobotu, LG information Director, Mrs Funmi, Zonal Education Officer, Mr V O Amosu, Local Government Educational Secretary, Mr Awoyemi, Local Govt Chief Monitoring Officer, Alhaji M A Kazeem, among others.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Ijebu-North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Seun Adesanya, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and pledged collaboration to strengthen security in schools.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the kidnapped child from St. Joseph African Primary School, Odotu. The brutality of the incident is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts go out to the grieving family,” the statement read.

“In the face of such a heinous act, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected family, members of staff and pupils and the entire Odotu/Odogbe community. The loss of a young life in such a manner is a grave injustice that shakes the foundation of our society.

“As a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing our dear constituency, I am committed to working tirelessly with the executive arm of Government and security agencies to reinforce the safety measures in all our schools across our local government. No child should be subjected to such horrors while seeking an education.

“May the departed soul rest in peace, and may we find the strength to prevent such tragedies in the future.” (www.naija247news.com).

