Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a pupil of St. Joseph’s African Church Primary School, Odootu/Odogbe in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened during school hours on January Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the 8-year-old girl went to the toilet within the school and did not return to class.

Her mutilated corpse was later found with some of her body parts, including both wrists and a leg, reportedly missing.

The Executive Chairman of Ijebu North East Local Government, Hon. Badejo Folusho, on Wednesday, January 24, visited the school in respect of the unfortunate incident.

From the school, he proceeded to see one of the community stakeholders (Baba Atayese) for discussions on some identified challenges and how to find solutions to them.

The Chairman then moved to commiserate with the families of the eight-year-old girl who was murdered.

He was accompanied by the Local Government Vice Chairman, Hon Bariyu Adeniyi, the local govt Secretary, Yeye Onadipe Iyabo, the Supervisor for Education information & Community Development, Mrs Olubukonla Kajero Iseda, and the Legislative majority Leader, Hon Taiwo Sanwo.

Others are; Local Govt Holga, Pastor Awobotu, LG information Director, Mrs Funmi, Zonal Education Officer, Mr V O Amosu, Local Government Educational Secretary, Mr Awoyemi, Local Govt Chief Monitoring Officer, Alhaji M A Kazeem, among others.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Ijebu-North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Seun Adesanya, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and pledged collaboration to strengthen security in schools.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the kidnapped child from St. Joseph African Primary School, Odotu. The brutality of the incident is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts go out to the grieving family,” the statement read.

“In the face of such a heinous act, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected family, members of staff and pupils and the entire Odotu/Odogbe community. The loss of a young life in such a manner is a grave injustice that shakes the foundation of our society.

“As a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing our dear constituency, I am committed to working tirelessly with the executive arm of Government and security agencies to reinforce the safety measures in all our schools across our local government. No child should be subjected to such horrors while seeking an education.

“May the departed soul rest in peace, and may we find the strength to prevent such tragedies in the future.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi
Next article
How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito...

Opay To Remove Accounts Without BVN, NIN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One-stop mobile-based payment platform, OPay, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Economic growth 0
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Economic growth 0
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi

Entertainment 0
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com