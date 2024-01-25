Probe Terrorism Financing Now, Northern Elders, CSOs Tell Tinubu

Jan 25,2024.

In the wake of the persistent threat of terrorism in Nigeria and the recent revelation by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd) – that the plane crash which killed a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, was caused by terrorism sponsors – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to sweep the matter under the carpet.

In separate interviews with NAIJA247NEWS yesterday, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and several civil society organisations asked the president to probe Gen. Ali-Keffi’s assertions on the issue.

In its comments, NEF said, “The call by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi for President Bola Tinubu to investigate terrorism financing in the country was a justified and necessary step towards unraveling the truth behind the heinous acts of terrorism” in the country.

NEF director of publicity and advocacy/spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who stated this yesterday in a chat with LEADERSHIP, highlighted the gravity of terrorism financing, describing it as the financial support that sustains terrorist organisations.

He stressed the need for a thorough investigation: “Investigating terrorism financing is crucial as it helps identify the root causes of terrorism and disrupts the flow of funds that sustain these extremist groups.”

On concerns raised by Ali-Keffi regarding terrorism sponsors within the military, Suleiman said Ali-Keffi’s assertion that terrorism sponsors with collaborators in the military were responsible for the death of Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru, also raises serious concerns.

He stressed the potential implications, saying if proven true, this would expose a deeply rooted problem within the military, which is compromising its ability to effectively combat terrorism.

The NEF spokesperson further noted that the alleged involvement of terrorism sponsors within the military not only undermines national security but also erodes public trust in the Armed Forces.

He called for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

He said a thorough investigation was necessary to identify and hold accountable those responsible for such heinous acts.

“The killing of Attahiru was indeed a tragic loss for Nigeria. If there is any truth to the allegations made by Ali-Keffi, it is imperative that justice be served,” he said.

He underscored that the investigation into terrorism financing would not only shed light on the circumstances surrounding Attahiru’s death but also provide closure to his family, colleagues, and the Nigerian people.

He also stressed the need for accountability, adding that the government must ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable, regardless of their position or influence.

To the CSOs, the probe of the crash and the alleged sponsors would help the security agencies to fight terrorism effectively.

The CSOs have also asked the president to release the report of the plane crash that killed the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru, who was a chief of army staff (COAS), was killed on May 21, 2021 along with 11 other senior military officers in a crash involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane few minutes to landing at Kaduna airport after they took off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,

A few days ago, a former GOC 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-Gen Ali-Keffi recalled his death while talking about terrorism financing.(www.naija247news.com)

