Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Probe Terrorism Financing Now, Northern Elders, CSOs Tell Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 25,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the wake of the persistent threat of terrorism in Nigeria and the recent revelation by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd) – that the plane crash which killed a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, was caused by terrorism sponsors – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to sweep the matter under the carpet.

In separate interviews with NAIJA247NEWS yesterday, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and several civil society organisations asked the president to probe Gen. Ali-Keffi’s assertions on the issue.

In its comments, NEF said, “The call by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi for President Bola Tinubu to investigate terrorism financing in the country was a justified and necessary step towards unraveling the truth behind the heinous acts of terrorism” in the country.

 

NEF director of publicity and advocacy/spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who stated this yesterday in a chat with LEADERSHIP, highlighted the gravity of terrorism financing, describing it as the financial support that sustains terrorist organisations.

He stressed the need for a thorough investigation: “Investigating terrorism financing is crucial as it helps identify the root causes of terrorism and disrupts the flow of funds that sustain these extremist groups.”

On concerns raised by Ali-Keffi regarding terrorism sponsors within the military, Suleiman said Ali-Keffi’s assertion that terrorism sponsors with collaborators in the military were responsible for the death of Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru, also raises serious concerns.

He stressed the potential implications, saying if proven true, this would expose a deeply rooted problem within the military, which is compromising its ability to effectively combat terrorism.

The NEF spokesperson further noted that the alleged involvement of terrorism sponsors within the military not only undermines national security but also erodes public trust in the Armed Forces.

He called for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

He said a thorough investigation was necessary to identify and hold accountable those responsible for such heinous acts.

“The killing of Attahiru was indeed a tragic loss for Nigeria. If there is any truth to the allegations made by Ali-Keffi, it is imperative that justice be served,” he said.

He underscored that the investigation into terrorism financing would not only shed light on the circumstances surrounding Attahiru’s death but also provide closure to his family, colleagues, and the Nigerian people.

He also stressed the need for accountability, adding that the government must ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable, regardless of their position or influence.

“Given that in recent times, Nigeria has been grappling with the scourge of terrorism, which has claimed countless lives and destabilised the nation, the call by Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi for President Tinubu to investigate terrorism financing in the country is a justified and necessary step towards unraveling the truth behind the heinous acts of terrorism.

Terrorism financing refers to the financial support provided to terrorist organisations, enabling them to carry out their nefarious activities.

“This support can come from various sources, including individuals, organisations, and even state actors. Investigating terrorism financing is crucial as it helps identify the root causes of terrorism and disrupts the flow of funds that sustain these extremist groups. By probing terrorism financing, Nigeria can effectively dismantle the networks that perpetuate violence and restore peace and security to its citizens.

He pointed that the alleged involvement of terrorism sponsors within the military not only undermines national security but also erodes public trust in the armed forces.

“The killing of Attahiru was indeed a tragic loss for Nigeria. If there is any truth to the allegations made by Ali-Keffi, it is imperative that justice be served.

“The investigation into terrorism financing would not only shed light on the circumstances surrounding Attahiru’s death but also provide closure to his family, colleagues, and the Nigerian people. Government must ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable, regardless of their position or influence,” he said.

To the CSOs, the probe of the crash and the alleged sponsors would help the security agencies to fight terrorism effectively.

The CSOs have also asked the president to release the report of the plane crash that killed the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru, who was a chief of army staff (COAS), was killed on May 21, 2021 along with 11 other senior military officers in a crash involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane few minutes to landing at Kaduna airport after they took off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,

A few days ago, a former GOC 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-Gen Ali-Keffi recalled his death while talking about terrorism financing.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen Kills Husband and Wife, Dump Corpses In The Boot
Next article
Tinubu Will Drop Ministers Who Don’t Perform, Says SA Policy Bala-Usman
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor: Shaping Financial Narratives with Precision Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor --- **Overview:** Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. -- Professional Journey: Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. --- Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. --- **Contributions:** As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. --- Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. --- **Innovation and Adaptability:** In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. --- **Awards and Recognition:** Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. --- **Vision for the Future:** Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. --- Connect with Peter Okafor: LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) --- In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a...

“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Economic growth 0
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Economic growth 0
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com