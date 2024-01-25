Menu
PDP to Akpabio: Perish Thought of Taking Akwa Ibom in 2027

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 25,2024.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to perish the thought of taking over control of Akwa Ibom State in 2027 as the scheme to use false claims and inciting comments to destabilise the state has already failed.

The party, however, counseled the Senate President to come to terms with the fact that the people of Akwa Ibom State were firmly rooted in the PDP as a peaceful and united people.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said it could not be swayed by any agent of disunity, incitement, hatred and retrogression whose intention was to use propaganda and hate speeches to derail and appropriate the state for selfish interest.

”The boast by Senator Akpabio to take over Akwa Ibom State in 2027 is not only pathetically empty but further exposes his level of arrogance and disdain for the sensibility, intelligence, democratic right and sovereignty of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Our party advices Senator Akpabio to leave Akwa Ibom State alone and focus on the challenges of his office as Senate President which is alleged to be engaged in process manipulation and sharp practices including alleged budget padding and diversion of public funds.

“Senator Akpabio should address the allegations in the public domain that a prominent official of the National Assembly in connivance with another top official in the presidency have been using ministers and other government functionaries to siphon billions of naira, including funds meant for palliatives for poor Nigerians under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” Ologunagba stated.

He urged Nigerians to recall that there were pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Akpabio’s watch as governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“These are funds belonging to and meant for the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom State and the Niger Delta Region and our party challenges the Senate President to immediately come clean and clear the air on these allegations, especially given the sanctity of the office which he now occupies,” it stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor: Shaping Financial Narratives with Precision Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor --- **Overview:** Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. -- Professional Journey: Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. --- Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. --- **Contributions:** As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. --- Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. --- **Innovation and Adaptability:** In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. --- **Awards and Recognition:** Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. --- **Vision for the Future:** Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. --- Connect with Peter Okafor: LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) --- In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

