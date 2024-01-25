PDP to Akpabio: Perish Thought of Taking Akwa Ibom in 2027

Jan 25,2024.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to perish the thought of taking over control of Akwa Ibom State in 2027 as the scheme to use false claims and inciting comments to destabilise the state has already failed.

The party, however, counseled the Senate President to come to terms with the fact that the people of Akwa Ibom State were firmly rooted in the PDP as a peaceful and united people.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said it could not be swayed by any agent of disunity, incitement, hatred and retrogression whose intention was to use propaganda and hate speeches to derail and appropriate the state for selfish interest.

”The boast by Senator Akpabio to take over Akwa Ibom State in 2027 is not only pathetically empty but further exposes his level of arrogance and disdain for the sensibility, intelligence, democratic right and sovereignty of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Our party advices Senator Akpabio to leave Akwa Ibom State alone and focus on the challenges of his office as Senate President which is alleged to be engaged in process manipulation and sharp practices including alleged budget padding and diversion of public funds.

“Senator Akpabio should address the allegations in the public domain that a prominent official of the National Assembly in connivance with another top official in the presidency have been using ministers and other government functionaries to siphon billions of naira, including funds meant for palliatives for poor Nigerians under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” Ologunagba stated.

He urged Nigerians to recall that there were pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Akpabio’s watch as governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“These are funds belonging to and meant for the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom State and the Niger Delta Region and our party challenges the Senate President to immediately come clean and clear the air on these allegations, especially given the sanctity of the office which he now occupies,” it stated.(www.naija247news.com)

