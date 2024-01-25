Naira Depreciates by 0.4 at the NAFEM Window

January 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window on Wednesday, the local currency depreciated against the greenback by 0.4 per cent or N3.63 to sell at N882.24/$1 compared with the previous day’s N878.61/$1, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

It was observed that the supply of forex to the spot market was depressed, with the turnover at $56.60 million in the midweek session, 3.2 per cent or $1.86 million lower than the $58.46 million achieved a day earlier.

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment, the value of the Nigerian currency depreciated by N8 to close at N1,378/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,369/$1.

In the same vein, the domestic currency in the black market plunged against the Dollar on Wednesday by N15 to quote at N1,380/$1, in contrast to the N1,365/$1 it was exchanged on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

