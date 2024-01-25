Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NAFDAC raises alarm over circulation of fake Dano milk in Nigerian markets

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) issued a warning to the public on Wednesday about the sale of counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder across states in Nigeria.

According to a statement released by NAFDAC on the incident, investigations by the TG Arla Dairy Product Enterprise company (Holder of Certificate of Registration) discovered that the counterfeited products were displayed openly in the market.

The statement partly reads, “AFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the counterfeited Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder across the states in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consuming, selling, or distributing counterfeit products. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone possessing the counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. Suppose you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption. In that case, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of counterfeit or unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng .”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC, Customs burns expired, fake drugs in Sokoto
Next article
Gunmen Kills Husband and Wife, Dump Corpses In The Boot
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a...

“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Economic growth 0
Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader...

How Distrust of Govt by Marginalized People Fuels Conflict in Africa

Economic growth 0
Improving people’s relationships with state institutions and ensuring access to services can foster conditions for greater peace and social cohesion in sub-Saharan Africa

Suspected ritualists kill 8-year-old pupil in Ogun primary school

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected ritualists kidnapped and killed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com