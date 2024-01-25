Lagos State Govt To Unveil Red Line Rail February

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, said the Lagos Red Line rail would be unveiled in February.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The governor, who spoke at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, said the state government had written officially to President Bola Tinubu informing him of the planned unveiling in February.

“Our Red Line rail will be unveiled in February. In fact, we have written officially to Mr President to come and help us unveil it in February this year,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...