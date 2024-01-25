Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Lagos State Govt To Unveil Red Line Rail February

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, said the Lagos Red Line rail would be unveiled in February.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The governor, who spoke at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, said the state government had written officially to President Bola Tinubu informing him of the planned unveiling in February.

“Our Red Line rail will be unveiled in February. In fact, we have written officially to Mr President to come and help us unveil it in February this year,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ganduje Woos Kano Governor To APC
Next article
Nigerian Workers Express Anger Over Delayed New Minimum Wage
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Afenifere Scraps Positions Of Acting Leader, Deputy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has scrapped the office...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

South South 0
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

South South 0
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com