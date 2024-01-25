“I never intended to marry a singer – Simi

January 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer and songwriter Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name as Simi, has said she never intended to marry her husband ,Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby.

Simi stated this while narrating how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold, in an interview on the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast.

Simi said she met Adekunle as a graphics designer and thought he was just a fan who had been waiting to connect with her on Facebook.

“I didn’t know my husband was singing when I met him because I already said I cannot marry a singer. I thought he was even a fan. He used to do this ‘King of Photoshop’ that time.

“He sent me a message on Facebook but I never saw it nor did I reply. I sensed that he would be good for me.”

Adekunle Gold got married to Simi in 2019.(www.naija247news.com).

