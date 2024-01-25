Gunmen Kills Husband and Wife, Dump Corpses In The Boot

January 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have killed two persons suspected to be husband and wife and dumped their corpses in the boot of their car, a Toyota Camry with the registration number: EE-621-EU.

The two fresh blood-dripping corpses were seen by passers-by at a lonely place along the Tempo Junction, Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

A video currently trending on social media, showed the dark-coloured Toyota Corolla being surrounded and inspected by passersby. The vehicle doors were wide open while the two fresh corpses were dumped inside the boot.

The blood dripping from beneath the vehicle boot showed the deceased may have been freshly murdered.

When contacted on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

Ikenga added that the police personnel attached to the Oyi Division have recovered and deposited the two lifeless bodies in a mortuary, while investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

“Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information revealed that those persons, a man, and woman, with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies, were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...