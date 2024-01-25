Ganduje Woos Kano Governor To APC

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has asked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to abandon the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for the (APC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Addressing newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, Ganduje said the meeting resolved to open APC doors to others who want to join the ruling party.

“We are appealing to those who want join APC to come. In particular, we are inviting the Governor of Kano and his NNPP to join APC,” Ganduje said.

The national chairman asked party members not to get discourage over the loss of the governorship election case at the supreme court.

He said as true democrats, members should thank God.

Some senators and members of the house of representatives, Ganduje said, have joined APC, assuring that very soon, some governors would defect to the ruling party,

He said Tinubu loves Kano and insisted that the state should produce the Deputy Senate president despite enormous pressure.

All former Commissioners and Chief executive of parastatals that served under Ganduje attended the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...