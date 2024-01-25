EFCC Declare Four Wanted For Financial Related Crimes

January 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four men wanted.

The anti-graft agency made the declaration on Tuesday.

EFCC declared both men wanted in a press release signed by spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

“The duo of Owumi Ikomi and Olatunji Omolayo Olaseinde are wanted by the EFCC for offences bordering on economic and financial crimes. The public is enjoined to report to the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest Police Station information on the their hideouts.

The duo of Emmanuel Nnana Ejitu and Ikechukwu Reginald Osakwe are wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes. Any information as to their whereabout? Please report to the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest Police Station.”. (www.naija247news.com).

