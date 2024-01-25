Charts Spotlight Inflation, Economic Growth, Globalization, and Climate Change

Our most-read Chart of the Week blogs last year show reader interest tracking the most pressing issues for the global economy. From inflation and economic growth to housing, food prices, globalization, and climate change, these visualizations encapsulate the biggest challenges policymakers faced—and may keep confronting in the year ahead. Follow the links below to read more:Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Europe’s Inflation Outlook Depends on How Corporate Profits Absorb Wage Gains
Higher prices so far mostly reflect increases in profits and import costs, but labor costs are picking up
June 26, 2023
Fossil Fuel Subsidies Surged to Record $7 Trillion
Scaling back subsidies would reduce air pollution, generate revenue, and make a major contribution to slowing climate change
August 24, 2023
World Economic Outlook Shows Economies Facing High Uncertainty
The Chart of the Week brings together our economic forecasts, which reveal weaker growth amid an uncertain outlook with high downside risks
April 19, 2023
Asia Poised to Drive Global Economic Growth, Boosted by China’s Reopening
China and India together are forecast to generate about half of global growth this year
May 1, 2023
House Prices Continue to Fall as Borrowing Costs Rise
Property markets should enjoy greater stability when central banks slow or pause their campaign of raising interest rates to tame inflation
March 15, 2023
Charting Globalization’s Turn to Slowbalization After Global Financial Crisis
Trade openness increased after the Second World War, but has slowed following the global financial crisis
February 8, 2023
Global Food Crisis May Persist, With Prices Still Elevated After Year of War
International organizations repeat joint call for rapid action on food and nutrition security
March 9, 2023
Global Economic Uncertainty Remains Elevated, Weighing on Growth
From Brexit and US-China trade tensions to the pandemic and war, successive shocks have combined to keep uncertainty elevated
January 26, 2023
Climate Change is Disrupting Global Trade
Panama’s drought shows how trade disruptions from climate extremes can reverberate around the world
November 15, 2023
How Falling Home Prices Could Strain Financial Markets as Interest Rates Rise
Countries with elevated housing prices and high household debt issued at floating rates are particularly vulnerable to monetary policy tightening
May 31, 2023