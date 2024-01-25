Aliko Dangote Faces Toughest Political Challenge Despite Opening Nigeria Refinery

Jan 25,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After years of delay and cost overruns, the 650,000 barrels a day refinery in Nigeria owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, processed crude oil for the first time this month, marking the first operational step for a project he has dubbed a “game changer” for the country.

The $20bn facility on the outskirts of the commercial capital Lagos produced diesel and aviation fuel, said the Dangote Group.

Petrol production has not yet begun and the plant’s products are not expected on the market for some time, although the company said a fortnight ago it expected to win regulatory approval “this month” to begin selling them.

If it becomes fully operational, the refinery could process half of Nigeria’s daily oil output.

Don’t be left stranded by the next Facebook outage. Click image to subscribe!

Yet what should be a moment of pride for the country’s most important industrialist is being overshadowed by a raid on his headquarters as part of a graft probe into the central bank, which poses the biggest test yet of his staying power after enjoying political favour for more than two decades.

“Someone clearly has an axe to grind with him,” said a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress party. “No agency in this country would raid Dangote’s offices if they did not feel they had the backing of someone very powerful.”

Such a move would have been unthinkable only a few months ago under former president Muhammadu Buhari, with whom he enjoyed excellent relations.

Yet this month agents of Nigeria’s independent anti-corruption watchdog, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, raided the Dangote Group’s Lagos office.

Ostensibly part of a sprawling investigation into alleged mismanagement of foreign exchange allocations by a former central bank chief, Dangote’s company characterised the EFCC agents’ visit as a ploy designed to cause “unwarranted embarrassment”.

Such is Dangote’s reach and influence that he is feted across much of the continent by presidents and prime ministers. In Nigeria, his native country and biggest market for his key products — cement, flour and sugar — he is known as a well-connected operator with presidents on speed dial.

Worth more than $15bn, according to Bloomberg, Dangote has enjoyed cosy relationships with Nigerian leaders. They considered him a champion of domestic industry as the country’s largest employer outside of the federal government and one of the country’s highest taxpayers. Dangote Cement, his empire’s crown jewel, is one of the largest publicly traded companies on the Nigerian bourse. This week it became the first company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to reach a market capitalisation of N10tn ($11bn).

A special investigator appointed by Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president since May, to look into Godwin Emefiele’s nine-year tenure as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria alleged that a contentious multiple exchange rate operated by the former bank chief benefited certain industries. Emefiele, who was removed from his post in June, has denied the allegations.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...