Gov Sanwo-Olu Meets US Secretary Of State, Blinken In Lagos

Jan 25,2024.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, met with Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, on Wednesday, at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu made this known via his official X handle on Wednesday.

The governor stated that Lagos State is open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

Sanwo-Olu applauded Bliken for recognising Lagos’ well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub, saying that the state stands proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

He wrote: “It was a pleasure to welcome the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, to Lagos while transiting at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed International Airport. We are always open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

“His recent words recognising Lagos’s well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub were great to hear as we stand proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

“Our city remains open to fostering international partnerships that contribute to our collective progress.”(www.naija247news.com)

