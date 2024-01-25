50% of Farms Shut Down in 2023, PAN Laments

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has voiced distress over the closure of more than 50% of its farms in 2023, attributing the shutdowns to challenges within the sector. PAN Chair in Lagos, Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this during a recent interview, emphasizing that the closure of numerous poultry farms has resulted in an inability to meet the rising demand for poultry produce, particularly eggs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The sector faces difficulties, with increasing egg prices, reaching as high as N3,000 per crate due to supply shortages. Mr. Iyiola stressed the necessity of government intervention, particularly in subsidizing feed inputs, to revitalize the poultry industry.

Despite challenges, he acknowledged the supportive role played by the Lagos state government, expressing optimism about the government’s positive response to the sector’s needs in the near future.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...