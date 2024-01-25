Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

50% of Farms Shut Down in 2023, PAN Laments

By: The Editor

Date:

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has voiced distress over the closure of more than 50% of its farms in 2023, attributing the shutdowns to challenges within the sector. PAN Chair in Lagos, Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this during a recent interview, emphasizing that the closure of numerous poultry farms has resulted in an inability to meet the rising demand for poultry produce, particularly eggs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The sector faces difficulties, with increasing egg prices, reaching as high as N3,000 per crate due to supply shortages. Mr. Iyiola stressed the necessity of government intervention, particularly in subsidizing feed inputs, to revitalize the poultry industry.

Despite challenges, he acknowledged the supportive role played by the Lagos state government, expressing optimism about the government’s positive response to the sector’s needs in the near future.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nnamdi Kanu Shifts Focus from Biafra Agitation to Advocate for “Genuine Restructuring” of Nigeria
Next article
Military supervising killings of Christians, destruction of properties in Plateau: CAN Chairman
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Afenifere Scraps Positions Of Acting Leader, Deputy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has scrapped the office...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘It’d Be Unfair Not To Appreciate My Oga,’ Fubara Thanks Wike After S’Court Win

South South 0
Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State is thankful to...

Edo Poll: I am Confident That Obaseki, My Boss Will Endorse Me – Shaibu

South South 0
Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Edo...

FCT High Court in Abuja Reverses Order, Clears EFCC Chairman Olukoyede of Contempt Charges

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com