Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

US court set to return stolen assets worth over ₦8.2 billion to Nigeria

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

On January 16, 2024, a court ruled that stolen assets worth £6.9 million ($8.9 million) are set to be returned to Nigeria. This decision comes after the Jersey Attorney General served a forfeiture notice to the Royal Court for Jersey in November. The court concluded that the money, deposited in a Jersey bank account, is likely to be funds stolen by Nigerian government officials in 2014. The return of these assets will be negotiated with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The funds were disguised as government-sanctioned contracts for arms during attacks by Boko Haram in Nigeria between 2009 and 2015. The Government of Jersey suggests that most of the funds from legitimate arms deals were diverted through foreign bank accounts to and from shell companies. The Attorney General’s office believes the money went to family members of the former ruling party and was shared among its members during the 2015 general elections in Nigeria. The properties associated with the funds were intended for these dubious transactions.

Mark Temple KC, the Majesty Attorney General, states that the Government of Jersey has worked closely with the Federal Republic of Nigeria to recover the properties for the Nigerian people. He emphasizes that this case highlights the effectiveness of the 2018 Forfeiture Law in recovering corruption profits and returning the money to victims of crime. Temple now plans to negotiate an asset return agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The backdrop of Nigeria’s arms fraud includes the case of former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki during the Buhari administration. Dasuki faced allegations of embezzling $2 billion, supposedly awarded through ghost contracts for helicopters, fighter jets, and ammunition. Despite denying the charges, Dasuki was arrested after an investigation into arms procurement under former President Goodluck Jonathan. This action was said to have left many under-equipped soldiers vulnerable to Boko Haram.

If Nigeria receives the money from Jersey, it won’t be the first time such funds are returned from foreign accounts. The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) previously recovered $23,439,724.98 that associates and family of former Nigerian Head of State General Sani Abacha siphoned out of Nigeria in the 1990s. These funds were part of a larger pool identified by the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) as money misappropriated by Abacha and his associates.

Even more than twenty years after Sani Abacha’s regime, Nigeria continues to receive funds looted by the former ruler and his associates. This latest promise to return $321 million is part of the ongoing efforts to repatriate the funds that had been in Switzerland’s possession, with the money entering Nigeria’s coffers in 2020.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sylvester Oromoni’s Family Announces Burial Plans Two Years After Dowen College Tragedy
Next article
Family of the Nigerian flag designer explains why they haven’t buried their father
Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG, States, LGAs share N1.13 trillion December 2023 revenue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC)...

Naira appreciates to N878.61/$1 at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained against the...

Stock Market Gains N1.559trn, All Share Index Grows by 2.97%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Family of the Nigerian flag designer explains why they haven’t buried their father

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
On August 30, 2023, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG, States, LGAs share N1.13 trillion December 2023 revenue

Revenue and Taxation 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC)...

Naira appreciates to N878.61/$1 at the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained against the...

Stock Market Gains N1.559trn, All Share Index Grows by 2.97%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com