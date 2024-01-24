Menu
UNILORIN rusticate student over alleged sexual molestation of 17-yr-old girl, others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of University of Ilorin,  has expelled Mr Mathew Balogun popularly known as Plato with Matriculation Number: 14/25OD062, over alleged sexual misconduct.

According to Unilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, Balogun was expelled having been found guilty of allegation of sexual molestation committed against vulnerable students and admission seekers into the university.

The publication stated that the notification of the expulsion was contained in a letter issued by the institution’s Student Affairs Unit with Reference number: UIL/SAU/SAO/2024/01, titled, “Re: Allegation of Misconduct against Balogun, Mathew Adeboye.

It said that the letter, signed by Mr Moses Opaleke, the Deputy Registrar, Student Affairs, explained that ”the social media was set agog with the report of sexual molestation by Balogun.

“Subsequently, he was invited to appear before the Student Disciplinary Committee on October 16, 2023, which he did not honour.

“At the second sitting of 19th October, 2023, of the Student Disciplinary Committee when he showed up, he admitted to the second charge against him for misconduct.

“He admitted that he took unlawful and undue advantages of vulnerable students and admission seekers by sexually molesting them.

“This is under the pretense that he could influence their results and or offer them admissions into the university, contrary to the Clauses of Students’ Information and Regulations Handbook,” it said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
