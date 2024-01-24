Menu
Two-storey Building In Anambra Gutted by Fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Goods and documents worth millions have been lost to a fire incident in a two-storey building in Kwata junction in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The incident,which occurred on Tuesday, affected the roof of the structure housing several offices.

Eyewitnesses said the entire building could have been razed but for the quick response of fire fighters who arrived the scene promptly.

Confirming the incident, State Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili said no casualty was recorded in the inferno caused by power surge.

He stressed the importance of early fire calls as that would determine response time of fire fighters to any fire incident.

”Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at a plaza (Valuation House) of two storey building at Kwata Junction and in front of Ministry of Agriculture which is housing different offices.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to scene of fire, and we fought, controlled and extinguished the fire with the assistance of some individuals.

“The cause of the fire was as a result of Power Surge. No life was lost during the fire outbreak.

“The fire which emanated from the roof of the building, affected the roof, some electronic and some documents. We we able to save the entire building (plaza).

“It is important to know that early fire calls will always determine the response time of fire service to any fire incident.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
