Sylvester Oromoni’s Family Announces Burial Plans Two Years After Dowen College Tragedy

Two years after the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, his family has announced the burial arrangements for the child.

Sylvester tragically passed away in November 2021 at Dowen College, reportedly due to bullying by some seniors who allegedly pressured him to join a cult.

According to a statement from the family, Sylvester’s burial is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, in Delta State. Despite the significant media attention the case received, the family laments that they have not seen justice in the matter.

The statement describes Sylvester as highly intelligent and mature, with a passion for computer science, programming, electrical science, and football.

