Stock Market Gains N1.559trn, All Share Index Grows by 2.97%

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday sustained bullish trend, gaining nine out out of the last nine trading sessions.

The All Share Index appreciated by 2.97%, closing at 98,616.97 points from the previous close of 95,768.12 points.

Investors gained N1.559 trillion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 2.97% to close at N53.967 trillion from the previous close of N52.408 trillion.

An aggregate of 747.5 million units of shares were traded in 16,589 deals, valued at N16 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities emerged as gainers against 58 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

BUACEMENT and SEPLAT led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N163.35 and N2,795.10 from the previous close N148.50 and N2,541.00 respectively.

Dangote Cement, ETERNA OIL and MEYER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99%, 9.92% and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Mutual Benefits, PZ, DEAPCAP, JOHNHOLT, May & Baker, THE INITIATES PLC and VERITAS KAPITALS led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices.

TRANSCORP and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.99% and 9.97% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 77.7 million units of its shares in 1,182 deals, valued at about N1.29 billion.

Sterling Bank traded about 72 million units of its shares in 473 deals, valued at about N485.7 million.

UBA traded about 52.7 million units of its shares in 783 deals, valued at N1.58 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

