Digital Economy

Q3’23: Nigeria Sees Growth in Telecom Voice and Internet Subscriptions, Led by MTN and Globacom”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Voice and Internet Subscriptions Show Growth in Q3 2023, Led by MTN and Globacom

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), active voice subscribers increased by 4.51% year-on-year to 221.77 million in Q3 2023, and active internet subscribers rose by 4.83% to 160.17 million. MTN led with 85.9 million voice subscriptions and 68.6 million internet subscriptions, followed by Globacom and Airtel.

The rise in voice subscribers is attributed to increased investments in network infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. As telcos continue to accelerate the development of rural network infrastructure, we anticipate that voice subscriber growth will continue, albeit at a slower rate.

On the other hand, we expect that the number of internet users will continue to rise due to the ongoing shift to a data-centric model, which is being driven by increased smartphone penetration and the continuous expansion of telcos’ 4G and 5G networks.

Despite a decline in the ICT sector’s growth rate, the telecommunications subsector remains vital, contributing 15.97% to Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 2023. This is higher than 15.35% in Q3 2022 but significantly lower than the 19.54% contribution in Q2 2023.

The ailing macroeconomic environment and government policies like the devaluation of the Naira affected the growth of the telecommunication sector significantly, but we maintain our long-term positive outlook for the sector, driven by growth in mobile subscriptions.

Godwin Okafor
